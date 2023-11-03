HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Income Tax department searches based on complaints against Velu, says Annamalai

The ruling DMK was not willing to speak on various issues confronting Tamil Nadu but was more interested in removing BJP flag posts, says the party leader

November 03, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the searches conducted on the properties linked to Public Works Minister E.V. Velu by the Income Tax Department were based on complaints and should have come much earlier.

The searches had come a few weeks after “raids” were conducted by the Income Tax department on various premises linked to DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan. These only go to show the extent to which DMK Ministers had been misusing their official position and amassing wealth by indulging in corruption, he alleged.

Mr. Annamalai told presspersons at Tiruchi airport that corruption was rampant in Tamil Nadu.  Charges of corruption had been levelled against Mr. Velu, who held portfolios, he said.

The ruling DMK was not willing to speak on various issues confronting Tamil Nadu but was more interested in removing BJP flag posts. The DMK was instigating the officials to take such action, he alleged and claimed that the DMK feared the BJP. 

Mr. Annamalai, who arrived here from Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight, said he had gone to the island nation to take part in the “NAAM 200” event to mark the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.