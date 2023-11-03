Income Tax department searches based on complaints against Velu, says Annamalai

November 03, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai on Friday said that the searches conducted on the properties linked to Public Works Minister E.V. Velu by the Income Tax Department were based on complaints and should have come much earlier.

The searches had come a few weeks after “raids” were conducted by the Income Tax department on various premises linked to DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan. These only go to show the extent to which DMK Ministers had been misusing their official position and amassing wealth by indulging in corruption, he alleged.

Mr. Annamalai told presspersons at Tiruchi airport that corruption was rampant in Tamil Nadu. Charges of corruption had been levelled against Mr. Velu, who held portfolios, he said.

The ruling DMK was not willing to speak on various issues confronting Tamil Nadu but was more interested in removing BJP flag posts. The DMK was instigating the officials to take such action, he alleged and claimed that the DMK feared the BJP.

Mr. Annamalai, who arrived here from Colombo by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight, said he had gone to the island nation to take part in the “NAAM 200” event to mark the 200th anniversary of the arrival of Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.