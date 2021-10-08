‘Include two Tamil courses in college’

The Thamizh Desiya Peravai has urged the Tamil Nadu government to include Tamil Literature and Tamil Philosophy in the list of courses to be offered in the Chennai Arulmighu Kabaleeswarar Arts and Science College.

In a statement issued here on Friday, its president P. Maniarasan welcomed has the decision to set up colleges and hospitals with ‘excess’ funds available with the temples managed by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. At the same time, the government should offer Tamil Literature and Tamil Philosophy courses at the college and in case if there would not be any patronage to these two courses, suitable measures such as additional scholarships and assurance in employment should be considered to attract the students towards these two courses.

The government should also ensure that Tamil medium of instruction was also available in the college, he added.