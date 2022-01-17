‘Include Tamil Nadu tableau in Republic Day parade’

THANJAVUR

17 January 2022 21:10 IST

The president, Thamizh Desiya Periaykkam, P.Maniarasan and the president, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, M.H.Jawahirullah have condemned the exclusion of the Tamil Nadu government tableau in the Republic Day parade.

They have called upon the union government to include the tableau in the parade as a mark of honouring the feelings of Tamil Nadu people.

