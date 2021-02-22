Include our demands in election manifestos, urge farmers

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon political parties to consider their demands and include them in their election manifestos.

The association convened a meeting of farmers in this regard at Kumbakonam last week and listed out 15 demands/requirements that could be considered for inclusion in the election manifestos to be released by the political parties during the forthcoming elections.

They urged the political parties to include an assurance that they, if elected to power, would pass a resolution in the floor of the Assembly demanding unconditional repealing of the three new farm laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Demanding hike in the minimum support price for paddy to ₹3,500 per quintal (including the incentive ), the association also expected an election promise of a monthly pension of ₹3,000 for female agriculturalists aged 55 and above and for male agriculturalists who have crossed 58 years of age.

In addition to this, the party aiming to capture power should also consider disbursement of ₹15,000 per annum per acre to the farmers as incentive to encourage cultivation, the association demanded.

Waiver of crop loans taken from commercial banks, waiver of crop loans converted as mid-term loans during the 2016-17 financial year, setting up of new Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies, waiver of lease considerations entered into with mutts and temples as done in the year 1989, re-introduction of mobile paddy procurement system, non-insistence of no objection certificate from the Public Works Department to avail new farm power connection and clearing the backlog of farm power connection applications were the other demands of the association.

They also urged political parties to assure that due consideration would be given for the construction of bed or check dams across the river Coleroon at seven places between Mukkommbu and Lower Anicut which serves as the vital source for drinking water for over 6 crore people in the central region of the State.