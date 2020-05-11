Tiruchirapalli

Include farmers’ representatives in the high-level committee

The Tamil Nadu All Farmers Associations Coordination Committee has urged the State government to include farmers’ representatives in the high-level committee headed by the former Reserve Bank of India Governor, C. Rangarajan to assess medium impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Monday, committee president P. R. Pandian welcomed the State government’s decision to form the high-level committee but regretted that non-inclusion of farmers’ representatives have dampened the spirits of farmers.

Claiming that the COVID-19 virus pandemic had serious implications on agriculture operations, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that farmers’ representatives were also included in the committee so as to present a clear picture of the situation in which the farmers were in.

Though the Union government had announced that agriculture loans were also eligible for moratorium, bankers insist on repayment of loans with penal interest.

Similarly, the crop insurance compensation for the year 2018-19 season which was released to some farmers belatedly had been adjusted against the loans availed by them. Further, the compensation, if any, for the crops insured in 2019-20 had not been announced though the farmers have suffered losses in some areas, he said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 5:56:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/include-farmers-representatives-in-the-high-level-committee/article31558064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY