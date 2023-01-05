ADVERTISEMENT

Include coconut in Pongal gift hamper: BJP

January 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party cadre stage protest outside the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration here on Thursday urging the State government to include coconut in the Pongal gift hamper. The demonstration was organised by the party’s urban and rural district units near the District Collectorate. It was led by the party’s farmers wing State vice-president Govindarajan. Police sources said a case has been registered by the Sessions Court police against the demonstrators. A similar demonstration was held in Pudukottai Town. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US