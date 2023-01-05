HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Include coconut in Pongal gift hamper: BJP

January 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party cadre stage protest outside the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday.

Bharatiya Janata Party cadre stage protest outside the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration here on Thursday urging the State government to include coconut in the Pongal gift hamper. The demonstration was organised by the party’s urban and rural district units near the District Collectorate. It was led by the party’s farmers wing State vice-president Govindarajan. Police sources said a case has been registered by the Sessions Court police against the demonstrators. A similar demonstration was held in Pudukottai Town. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.