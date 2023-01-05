Include coconut in Pongal gift hamper: BJP

January 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration here on Thursday urging the State government to include coconut in the Pongal gift hamper. The demonstration was organised by the party’s urban and rural district units near the District Collectorate. It was led by the party’s farmers wing State vice-president Govindarajan. Police sources said a case has been registered by the Sessions Court police against the demonstrators. A similar demonstration was held in Pudukottai Town.