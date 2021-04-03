Incentive for students

KARUR

03 April 2021 19:38 IST

In an attempt to involve college students in improving polling percentage, Valluvar College of Science and Management has announced cash rewards for its students who take up voter sensitisation initiatives in their localities.

Students are required to sensitise voters in their places of residence where their names are in the electoral rolls. The top three prize winners will be given cash rewards of ₹10,000, ₹.5,000 and ₹.2,500, K. Senguttuvan, chairman of the institution, said.

The prizes will be given based on the number of votes cast in polling booths in the areas of the registered contestants, he added.