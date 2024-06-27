Incentive for paddy fails to enthuse farmers in delta districts

The Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Associations has said that there was nothing to cheer about the State government’s announcement on the incentive offered for paddy for the 2024-25 procurement season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Federation president P.R. Pandian on Thursday pointed out that the State government had offered ₹100 as incentive over the the Minimum Support Price of ₹2,400 per quintal announced by the Centre.

The State government should offer ₹3,100 a quintal on the lines of the announcement made by the new government that had assumed office in Odisha recently.

The cultivation cost per acre had increased to ₹45,000 per acre, he said and urged Tamil Nadu government to extend an MSP of ₹3,100 per quintal for paddy taking this into consideration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.