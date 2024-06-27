GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Incentive for paddy fails to enthuse farmers in delta districts

Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Associations president P.R. Pandian says the Tamil Nadu government should offer ₹3,100 per quintal as had been done in Odisha

Updated - June 27, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 06:50 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Associations has said that there was nothing to cheer about the State government’s announcement on the incentive offered for paddy for the 2024-25 procurement season.

In a statement, Federation president P.R. Pandian on Thursday pointed out that the State government had offered ₹100 as incentive over the the Minimum Support Price of ₹2,400 per quintal announced by the Centre.

The State government should offer ₹3,100 a quintal on the lines of the announcement made by the new government that had assumed office in Odisha recently.

The cultivation cost per acre had increased to ₹45,000 per acre, he said and urged Tamil Nadu government to extend an MSP of ₹3,100 per quintal for paddy taking this into consideration.

