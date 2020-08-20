Inauguration of Sri Ramakrishna Math at Thanjavur tomorrow

A sub-centre of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, will be inaugurated at Thanjavur on Saturday.

According to Swami Vimurthananda, in-charge of Sri Ramakrishna Math and Prayer Hall constructed at Sivaji Nagar, Thanjavur, the ceremonies in connection with the inauguration of the new math at Thanjavur would commence by 5.30 a.m. on August 22.

The premises would be declared open by Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, vice-president, Worldwide Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, Kolkata, through videoconference and the inaugural ceremony would be streamed live in YouTube – https://youtu.be/pQeP_2-c61o from 6.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Swamdi Gautamanandaji would be delivering the benedictory address by around 11.30 a.m.

The activities of Sri Ramakrishna Math carried out through Sri Ramakrishna-Vivekananda Educational Trust, Punnainallur Mariamman Temple hamlet to the people of Thanjavur district for the past 26 years would be continued at the new premises since the Trust had been merged with Worldwide Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Vimurthananda said.