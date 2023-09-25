HamberMenu
Inathukanpatti villagers stage protest against blocking pathway

September 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A section of residents from Inathukanpatti village abutting Air Force Station on the outskirts of Thanjavur resorted to a protest on Monday against closing a pathway used by villagers.

Lands were acquired from the people of Inathukanpatti village for the expansion of the Air Force Station a few decades ago. Since then, the villagers have been demanding an alternative site for resettlement. They allege that their movement has been restricted due to tight security in the area managed by the defence forces.

Police sources said the villagers had been using a 10-ft road to reach their locality from the main road. In the recent past, the road was temporarily closed with steel gates to regulate the movement of people.

On Monday, the officials from the Revenue Department made arrangements to construct a wall to close the passage permanently. Against this, a section of villagers resorted to protest.

The Revenue Divisional Officer, Thanjavur, held talks with the protesters and promised to resettle them at an alternative site near Maruthu Pandiyar College. Later, the protest was called off, police sources added.

