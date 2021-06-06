Inadequate stock: people turned away from vaccination centres

Photo for representation.

Karur

06 June 2021 18:38 IST

A large number of people had to return home disappointed on Sunday after they were turned away by the health authorities at the vaccination centres due to shortage of stock.

As information on free vaccination drive percolated, a large number of people thronged the integrated court complex, Karur Municipality Pasupatheswarar Girls, Urban Primary Health Centre at Inam Karur and community hall at Thottakurichi to get themselves vaccinated. Out of five places, arrangements were made at the court complex exclusively for the staff members of courts and lawyers. However, people from different walks of life began lining up in the morning. They forced open the gate and gained entry into the court complex.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and regulated the crowd. Since only limited stock was available for vaccination, the health authorities turned away most of the people by issuing tokens to them.

Similar scenes were witnessed in other vaccination centres, where the authorities made arrangements to immunise people between 18 and 44 age group. Most of them had to return without being vaccinated due to insufficient stock.

The health authorities said that those for whom tokens had been given would be vaccinated in the next drive. Depending upon the supply, the date, time and other details would be announced in advance, officials said.