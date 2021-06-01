‘Inadequate’ distribution of food packets resented

THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has complained of inadequate distribution of food packets to narikurava families in Thanjavur district during the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

In an audio message addressed to the Collector, M.Govinda Rao, the association secretary, Sundara Vimalanathan, thanked the administration for taking note of the representation made by the association through the Thanjavur District Rural Consumer Protection Association and making arrangements for the distribution of food packets to the narikuravars residing in different parts of the district.

However, Mr. Vimalanathan resented that the number of food packets distributed to the narikuaravar families residing in Ezhumathidal near Thiruvalanchuzhi was far less than the required quantity on May 31. Just 30 food packets were distributed at Ezhumathidal where around 100 narikuravar families are residing, he said.

On the other hand, these families were given food by the Revenue officials for nearly four to five months last year when the COVID-19 pandemic spread.

He requested the officials to ensure that all the 500 families of narikuravars residing in different parts of the district received the free food packets without fail till the lockdown was lifted.