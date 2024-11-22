Inadequate bus service makes commuting an every day battle for schoolchildren in Mayiladuthurai

Shortage of bus services has led to overcrowding in buses, causing discomfort for students and daily traffic congestion. Despite repeated petitions, the issue remains unresolved, forcing students to ride on footboards, posing serious safety risks and contributing to accidents.

R. Mani Bharathi, district secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), highlighted that commuting to schools in Mayiladuthurai from surrounding areas had been a long-standing tradition. However, during peak hours in the morning and evening, thousands of students crowd the bus stand and often have to run behind buses as the journey to home can take up to 90 minutes for many.

“We request the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to run additional buses during school timings, specifically from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. and from 7.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.,” said Mr. Mani Bharathi. “Petitions in this regard have been submitted multiple times to the District Collectorate and TNSTC, but the issue remains unresolved.”

The SFI has listed routes that urgently require additional bus services which was recently submitted to the district collectorate. These routes are: Mayiladuthurai-Manalmedu via Villiyanur, Ilanthoppu, Pattavarthi, Mappadugai, Anna Silai, Thirumangalam, and Komal via Moovalur, Sethrabalapuram, Komal Road, Perazhunthur, as well as Seththakkudi via Sirkazhi, and Sithamalli. Additionally, at least four more buses are needed on the Mayiladuthurai-Sirkazhi route as the existing buses do not stop at smaller villages, leaving those residents without reliable transport.

Activist R. Muralidharan pointed out that within the Mayiladuthurai municipal limits, there are 23 government and private schools, of which 12 are higher secondary institutions. Many of these schools have over 2,000 students, leading to large crowds during school hours. He urged the Education Department to verify whether these schools were adhering to prescribed student strength per class.

A senior official of TNSTC told The Hindu that necessary steps would be taken.