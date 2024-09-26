GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inadequate amenities cause hardship to those escorting the patients at Tiruchi govt. hospital

The attenders at the maternity ward complained that the women’s toilets situated near the laboratory are poorly lit and isolated making them unsafe. They also said that taps run out of water at night

Published - September 26, 2024 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Judah Jerusalem
Attenders of patients at the maternity ward sleep on the floor outside the ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

Attenders of patients at the maternity ward sleep on the floor outside the ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

 

Attenders of patients admitted at the maternity and emergency ward in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi complain of insufficient toilets and drinking water supply on the premises.

On an average, the hospital caters to 1,565 in-patients and around 4,500 out-patients every day. Approximately 300 attenders, who accompany the patients, can be seen waiting at the maternity and emergency ward waiting areas at the hospital every night.  There are only three toilets accessible to the attenders on the premises, they complain.  

The attenders at the maternity ward complained that the women’s toilets situated near the laboratory are poorly lit and isolated making them unsafe. Attenders in the emergency wards complained that the supply of water in the toilets is unreliable. 

With only a few drinking water taps available for the public, the attenders say the supply is insufficient.  Even though there is a water tap at the entrance of the maternity ward, it runs out of water at night.

Some women complained of harassment by drunk strangers, seeking adequate security personnel and screening by the same to check disorderly behaviour. 

“We are looking into the complaints of the attenders. We have ramped up efforts to make sure that the waiting rooms are regularly cleaned. There are plans to build a new public toilet and install RO water taps on the hospital premises to meet the needs of the attenders,” said A. Arshiya Begum, Dean, MGMGH. 

