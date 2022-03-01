In Tiruchi Today
RELIGION
Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, BHEL Township: Brahmotsavam, Simha vaganam, 6 a.m.; Yanai vaganam, 7 p.m.
GENERAL
St.Joseph’s College and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan: Inauguration of moringa value added products production unit for farmers and women self help group members,Rev.Leonard Fernando, Rector, St.Joseph’s College, chief guest, Nagamangalam, 10 a.m.
Jamal Mohammed College Department of Botany and Bodhi Bonsai Garden and Aquariam: Plants expo, A.K.Khaja Nazeemudeen, college secretary, inaugurates, college campus, 9.30 a.m.
