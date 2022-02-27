In Tiruchi Today
RELIGION
Sri Padmavathy Samedha Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi: Brahmotsavam, Pallakku Nachbiyar Thirukolam, 6.00 a.m., Garuda Sevai, 7 a.m., Ursavar Nava Kalasa Thirumanjanam, Kailasapuram, 9 a.m.
GENERAL
Aiman College of Arts and Science for Women: National Science Day, talk by T. Meyyappan, Department of Computer Science, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, 2 p.m.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.