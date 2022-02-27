In Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Padmavathy Samedha Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi: Brahmotsavam, Pallakku Nachbiyar Thirukolam, 6.00 a.m., Garuda Sevai, 7 a.m., Ursavar Nava Kalasa Thirumanjanam, Kailasapuram, 9 a.m.

GENERAL

Aiman College of Arts and Science for Women: National Science Day, talk by T. Meyyappan, Department of Computer Science, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, 2 p.m.