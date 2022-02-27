Tiruchirapalli

In Tiruchi Today

RELIGION

Sri Padmavathy Samedha Srinivasa Perumal Sannidhi: Brahmotsavam, Pallakku Nachbiyar Thirukolam, 6.00 a.m., Garuda Sevai, 7 a.m., Ursavar Nava Kalasa Thirumanjanam, Kailasapuram, 9 a.m.

GENERAL

Aiman College of Arts and Science for Women: National Science Day, talk by T. Meyyappan, Department of Computer Science, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, 2 p.m.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2022 7:48:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/in-tiruchi-today/article65090324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY