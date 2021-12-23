In Tiruchi, bakers offer dozens of goodies this festive season

As the year draws to a close, confectioners in the city are busy undertaking orders for edible gifts for the festive season. The Christmas and New Year spirit has gripped home bakers with a strong online presence to bricks-and-mortar sweet shops, churning out fruit cakes, spiced cookies and gift hampers.

Known more commonly as plum cake in India, this dried fruit- and nut-laden delicacy has travelled from Rome (where it had pomegranate seeds, pine nuts and raisins mixed with barley mash) to Britain, its colonies and beyond.

In its modern avatar, the fruit cake uses large quantities of candied or dried fruits, nuts and spices, soaked in alcohol or fruit juice.

“We started our Christmas plum cake preparation six months ago by soaking the mincemeat in rum and wine. We have received 700 orders so far, using up around 150 kg of fruit. Of course the pandemic and the fear of Omicron has hit demand in the past two years, but we are still hopeful of a good season in 2021,” Maria Arockiaraj, co-founder of Cake House, told The Hindu.

Un-iced cakes are not the only sweetmeats on offer this year; Cake House and other leading bakeries have shifted to cookies and biscuits, complete with fancy packaging. “At least 70% of our customers prefer to gift our baked goods to their friends and family. In pre-pandemic times, we used to bake at least 800 kg of fruit cakes for corporate clients alone. Since things have changed drastically in the past two seasons, we are offering combination packs of cakes and cookies exclusively for Christmas and New Year,” said Mr. Arockiaraj.

At Cake Waves, non-alcoholic plum cakes are turning out to be as popular as the traditional recipes using liquor in Tiruchi. “Our non-alcoholic Christmas cakes are liked by those with dietary restrictions, both for gifting and personal use. While we soak ingredients for our alcohol-based cakes four months in advance, for the non-alcoholic variety, we just need a week of fruit mince marination,” said Kirupanandam, partner, Cake Waves.

Online baker Aishwarya C. Dhanraju of Cake Doe bakery adds that the braided East European bread-cake Babka, Dutch spiced cookies Pfeffernüsse and Kerala Christmas Cake to her festive season menu this year. “We have been preparing for Christmas from the end of Deepavali to keep up with the demand,” said Ms. Aishwarya, who runs her bakery with her sister.

“I have modified the recipe for fruit cake to make it more Indianised this year,” she added.

For Jerusha M Sampoorani, who runs the cloud-based Mom’s Kitchen, the festive season has been about fruit cakes, made to order for mostly elderly clients and church groups. “Sticky pudding cake has been a best-seller this year. There have also been much interest for carol gatherings in the past few weeks,” said Ms. Sampoorani.