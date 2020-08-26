In this govt. school, a teacher takes to song and dance to teach the alphabet

A video clip of a teacher of a government primary school at Kavarapatti village in Pudukottai district teaching the Tamil Mei Ezhuthukkal through song and dance has gone viral on social media.

M. Meena, who has been teaching in the panchayat union primary school at Kavarapatti for the past 15 years, hit upon the idea and shared the video clip on social messaging platforms.

Viral video

The three-minute video shows the teacher explaining how the idea emerged when the schools were closed due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The teacher is seen teaching the Mei Ezhuthukkal of Tamil by singing and dancing at different paces.

“Parents of class one students who came to admit their wards in our school a few days ago were worried as to when the schools would reopen in the current crisis situation and how their children would study,” she recalls.

“This made me think. And upon reaching home, an idea struck me that I could teach the Tamil alphabet through song and dance,” says Ms. Meena, a resident of Manapparai.

Ms. Meena feels that she will be able to kindle the interest of the class one students through her effort.

She says she has been bringing out the latent talents and skills of her students by engaging them in different kinds of activities during lunch hour such as making them recite a song or narrate a story, paint or engage in craft work.

The activities will be video recorded on the mobile phone and shared immediately in the Whatsapp group Chinnakuyil created by her.

Parents of a few recently admitted class one students have also been added in the Whatsapp group, she says.

Now that textbooks have been distributed to students, who will be taught by their parents, the video clip can also be of use to the children, feels Ms. Meena.

She has brought out another video clip highlighting the importance of government schools and their salient features.