In Thanjavur, poll staff screen over two lakh houses for returnees

THANJAVUR

29 June 2020 23:36 IST

21 out of 2,535 test positive

Staff on election duty staff, roped in for containment exercise, have screened over two lakh houses in Thanjavur district and determined that there are 2,535 returnees from other districts, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

After a review meeting, Mr. Govinda Rao said 2,21,412 houses in 14 taluks were visited by the teams ofi polling staff n the district for enumerating the number of returnees to the district. During the exercise, 85,410 houses in urban areas — 28,123 in Thanjavur Corporation, 36,113 in Kumbakonam Municipality, 21,174 in Pattukottai Municipality and 1,36,002 in rural pockets — were covered.

Out of the 2,535 returnees, 704 resided in urban areas (Thanjavur – 258, Kumbakonam – 217 and Pattukottai – 229) and the remaining in villages and town panchayats. After screening, 21 returnees tested positive, the Collector said.

While 13 of them hailed from rural pockets, six tested positive in Kumbakonam Municipality and two in Pattukottai Municipality. None of the returnees identified in Thanjavur Corporation tested positive.

In all 42,155 persons have been subjected to the COVID-19 screening tests in the district and out of this only 420 persons were diagnosed as positive. Test results of swabs and blood samples taken from 745 persons were awaited.