In Thanjavur police find it tough to control public

Police personnel posted at important junctions in view of the curfew are often helpless in controlling the movement of public in Thanjavur town as many motorists flaunt prescription slips issued by doctors or claim that they are proceeding to hospitals.

“We feel that we have been made a laughing stock as proceeding to a pharmacy or to the hospital is allowed all through the day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Some motorists casually flaunt the pharmacy bill indicating that they had gone to purchase sanitisers or other medicines. The worst of all is that during morning hours, couples travel in motorcycles to the Keezhavasal area for purchasing vegetables and groceries from the Old Town area, housing board area, and the Medical College Road though such shops function in their area itself,” lamented a traffic constable posted at a junction on the Gandhi Road.

Another problem faced by them was the movement of relatives of patients near the government and as well as private hospitals. As hospitals have cancelled visiting hours, visitors who were keen on meeting their relatives admitted at the hospitals adopt the technique of getting into the premises as out-patients, said a private security guard at the Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital.

“How can you prevent a person wanting to enter the premises under the pretext of seeking medical assistance for his or her children. Once in they somehow manage to get their work done and leave the premises with glee”, he regretted. A similar technique was said to be adopted by the relatives of patients admitted to other hospitals also, though some hospitals denied that such practices were not entertained in their institutions.

Meanwhile, a woman constable posted at a junction near the Big Temple fretted that she was scolded by a doctor on Monday morning. “The doctor indicted the police of not realising the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic as if we are encouraging the people to roam around during curfew”, she said.

Expressing displeasure over the situation in which they were asked to execute their duties, a constable at Keezhavasal junction claimed that people would remain indoors only if they were allowed to deal with violators firmly.