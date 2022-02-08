In Thanjavur, AIADMK candidate lights up his campaign with novel display boards

M. Dinesh, 33, of Palliagraharam has found a novel method of soliciting votes in his favour from the electorate of Ward 1 of Thanjavur Corporation.

Normally, the contestants opt for time-tested methods such as pamphlets, placards with election symbols and vehicles fitted with a public address system. Mr. Dinesh, a computer science graduate, however, decided to add colour to his csmpaign by using mobile illuminated display boards.

The technique was introduced by a Bengaluru-based advertising company and used in the elections to the Maharashtra Assembly, he says. The lightweight illuminated display boards can be easily carried by his supporters or displayed at road junctions for a few minutes and moved to another location in the Ward.

Once energised, the display boards can be manufactured at an affordable price and lasts for two days as they will be usedfor canvassing only after sunset, he points out.