In Srirangam, a green island amidst a sea of concrete

Until six months ago, residents in Srirangam would have hardly imagined that a barren site in the middle of residential colonies would present a picture of lush greenery. The site has now emerged as a standalone model for urban afforestation.

Upon noticing a number of protected vacant sites in different parts of the temple town owned by Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, S. Vaidhayanathan, Assistant Commissioner, Srirangam Zone, Tiruchi City Corporation, approached P. Jayaraman, Joint Commissioner of the temple, and floated the idea of taking up an afforestation initiative by adopting the Miyawaki method, a popular Japanese method that allows planting of a large number of trees in a small space. They then identified a vacant site of about an acre on South Devi Street for the initiative.

Besides sourcing about 5,000 saplings from nurseries of the Corporation, 5,000 more saplings of various native varieties were sourced from Tiruchi, Madurai and Pudukottai for the drive.

Under the Miyawaki method, more than 10,000 pits were dug up at a close range of about three feet. Then the pits were filled it with a layer of compost and organic mature. Thereafter, tree saplings were planted followed by a layer of organic manure and topped with a layer of soil.

As many as 10,000 tree saplings belonging to 53 varieties of native species were planted in a single day on 20.12.19. About 300 students of Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College, Srirangam, Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College and Holy Cross College were involved in the drive.

To facilitate judicious use of water, a drip irrigation system was set up by ensuring the irrigation of all plants. With most of the saplings sourced free of cost, the exercise cost just about ₹5 lakh. It was spent mainly for erecting pump set, electricity and drip irrigation.

Within a six-month period, the project site looks like a dense forest with trees and plants growing at varying heights from 10 feet to 20 feet. It scintillates and energies the visitors, who feel that as if they are seeing a real forest.

S. Subramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that it had been decided to throw open the site to residents for walking after laying pavement blocks and installing lights.

“The idea is to promote urban afforestation with the aim of passing the ecological benefits to the residents living around the site,” said Mr. Vaidhyanathan.

Mr. Jayaraman said that since it had become a huge success, it had been decided to expand the concept in other protected sites of the temple in Srirangam.