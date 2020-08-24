In pursuit of a sustainable livelihood

NAGAPATTINAM

24 August 2020 18:01 IST

People belonging to the Boom Boom Maatukarar community in Sellur and across Nagapattinam have been without any earnings since the lockdown came into force in March.

While many are in the habit of seeking alms, some sell hairclips, chains and other accessories in trains. Post-lockdown, they have lost even the meagre sources of income, says R. Revathi, founder, Vaanavil Trust.

Advertising

Advertising

Now, through Vaanavil, a group of 25 nomadic tribal women in Nagapattinam have formed an All-Women Milk Cooperative Society in pursuit of sustainable livelihood. Their next step has been to approach a primary agricultural cooperative credit society in the village, which sanctioned ₹43,500 to each registered member.

“I have noticed that many do not provide help or credit to these tribes, but I am convinced about their honesty,” says society chairman Thanga Kathiravan.

Each member has to repay the amount in instalments of ₹1,500 for 36 months. “I could notice that the women take good care of the cows and maintain the shed well,” he added.

After six months, when the animals stop lactating, they will be provided with more cows. “This way, we will ensure that they continue to make a living,” Mr. Kathiravan said.

K. Vanitha, vice-president of the newly formed society, says their lives have already been transformed and she is hopeful for the future. “We hope to earn enough to provide for our families. We only need three square meals a day,” she said.

Vaanavil also helps in purchase of milk cans and equipment to weigh and measure the quality of milk. “We were taught how to milk the cows in a neat and tidy manner, what to feed them to increase milk production and ways of providing care,” Ms. Vanitha said.