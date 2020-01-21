In droves they came, they ate, they polluted the sacred space

Members of various social service organisations in Mannargudi cleared garbage strewn around Rajagopalaswamy Temple in the town on Sunday.

The sprawling temple premises was a prime spot for kannum pongal revellers in and around Mannargudi area as they thronged the temple. While some of them brought food and snacks with them and consumed it near the temple precincts, others purchased food items from hotels and other eateries near the temple.

Like in previous years, more than 5,000 people visited the temple on kannum pongal this year too and spent a few hours there. Children enjoyed themselves playing games in the lawns, while seniors spent time chatting with each other.

At the end of the day, garbage remained strewn around in the premises. On seeing the condition of the temple precincts, Nesakkaram, a coordinating organisation of NGOs in Mannargudi, called for a mass cleaning campaign.

Around 20 persons assembled at the temple and cleared the garbage, which was later moved to the compost yard by the civic body.