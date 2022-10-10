Tiruchirapalli

In a special drive, 82 anti-social elements arrested in Tiruchi 

 In a special drive, the City Police arrested 82 anti-social elements in the last 48 hours. The drive was conducted on the instruction of the Director General of Police and Head of the Police Force C. Sylendra Babu. Among those arrested included murder case accused, history sheeted criminals, rowdies who caused disturbance to public peace and habitual offenders. 

A police press release said here on Sunday that special drives against anti-social elements would continue in Tiruchi city limits to maintain law and order and action as per law would be initiated against those involved in offences.


