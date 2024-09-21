In a crackdown on land grabbing, 258 property documents seized, multiple arrests made

In a crackdown on land grabbing and illegal money-lending activities, the Tiruchi police, as part of “Operation Akazhi,” have seized 258 property documents and other assets allegedly acquired through illegal arbitration and extortion. The operation, which unfolded on Thursday, led to multiple arrests, including that of a history sheeter.

Acting on the orders of Commissioner of Police N. Kamini and Superintendents of Police V. Varunkumar (Tiruchi Rural) and Vandita Pandey (Pudukkottai), 25 special police teams conducted surprise checks targeting key suspects, including Prabhu, Kottapattu Jai, Pattarai Suresh, David Sagayaraj, Balamuthu, Prathap, and Rajakumar.

During the raids, police seized 258 property documents, 68 bank account books, 75 promissory notes, 82 blank cheques, 18 mobile phones, and 84 SIM cards. Additionally, 66 original property deeds and 31 bottles of liquor were recovered from the home of Michael Suresh, alias Pattarai Suresh, a State youth wing office-bearer of Indiya Jananayaka Katchi. Investigations revealed that these documents were obtained illegally through illegal arbitration and money lending, the police said.

Chandramouli, a history sheeter and a key suspect from Edamalaipatti Pudur, managed to escape during the raids but was later arrested at a vehicle checkpoint. Chandramouli was formerly district treasurer of the Naam Tamilar Katchi, a police release said.

Weapons were recovered from his vehicle. Two more suspects, Kumar, 28, from Woraiyur and Ramadas, 21, from Navalur, were arrested in follow up police action. Documents of properties worth several crores were seized.

Police sources said “Operation Akazhi” will continue with more cases to be filed against individuals involved in land grabbing and illegal activities.

