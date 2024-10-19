GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Improvement work on Thirumeniyar channel and its branch canals to be taken up at a cost of ₹11.47 cr.

Published - October 19, 2024 08:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Resources Department will take up rehabilitation and improvements to the Thirumeniyar channel and its branch channels in Mannurgudi taluk in Tiruvarur district at an estimate of about ₹11.47 crore.

The department has already floated a tender and the work is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of award of contract.

The department would also build a sub-surface dyke-cum-grade wall across the Thirumalairajan at Adambar village in Nannilam taluk of Tiruvarur district. The project, sanctioned at an estimate of about ₹4.50 crore, would be executed in 12 months. The sub-surface dyke would help improve the water table in the vicinity, WRD sources said.

The Pulikuthi Vari surplus regulator-cum-weir in old Pattuvanachi drain in Thaimbikottai Vadakadu village in Pattukottai taluk in Thanjavur district would be reconstructed at an estimate of about ₹8.13 crore. The work would be completed within 18 months from the date of award of contract.

The Mathur Periya Eri in Mathur village and Raman Eri, Vellakulam and Pethakulam in Arasarkulam village of Aranthangi taluk in Pudukottai district, would be rejuvenated at a cost of about ₹3.55 crore.

