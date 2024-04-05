Improvement in quality of education, more jobs top the priority list of first-time voters

April 05, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With the Lok Sabha election date inching closer, many first-time voters in Tiruchi are eagerly waiting for the opportunity to cast their vote.

According to sources, Tiruchi district has 34,455 voters (18,380 men, 16,070 women and five others) in the 18-19 age group.

Students and youths bring various priorities to the forefront, including improvement in the quality of education. “Politicians should focus on improving the quality of existing institutions and provide more options for vocational courses. They should address the increasing unemployment crisis and create employment opportunities for the youth,” said S. Karthika, a college student from Woraiyur.

Climate change and poor roads are the other topics that many young voters in the city consider crucial. “With the district grappling with the challenges of water scarcity amid summer, proper maintenance of waterbodies and techniques for effective management of water resources should be given focus,” said A. Johnson, another student.

Most young voters are relying on social media to keep themselves updated about the elections. They are not only eager to exercise their voting rights for the first time but also feel a sense of responsibility in shaping a brighter future for the country.

Meanwhile, the district administration is conducting voter awareness campaign to achieve 100% voting, with a focus on drawing first-time voters to exercise their franchise without fail. They are being given orientation on the electoral process and briefed on their fundamental right to vote.