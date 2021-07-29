Improper planting of saplings may hit Green Tiruchi initiative

Improper planting of saplings under the Green Tiruchi initiative has raised questions over their survival.

Considering the importance of improving the green cover in the city, Minister for Municipal Administration, K. N. Nehru launched a special drive to plant saplings shortly after assuming office. The Tiruchi City Corporation and the Forest Department were involved in sourcing the saplings, planting and maintaining them.

Several saplings have been planted along both sides of arterial roads including Thillai Nagar Main Road, Shastri Road, Anna Nagar Link Road, Lawsons Road and others. To protect the saplings from becoming prey to stray cattle, tree guards have been provided. The Corporation has employed its water tankers to water the plants daily.

According to sources, 1,200 saplings have so far been planted in different parts of the city. The officials invariably arrange tree planting wherever Mr. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi attend government functions.

While the initiative has been received well among the public, there are concerns that the planting has not been done properly at various places.

As per the well-accepted practice, the earth's surface should be dug up for at least two to three feet for planting a sapling. Sufficient space must be provided between each plant. The size of the pits vary depending upon the height of the plants so as to enable the plants to take root. But, it is alleged that saplings have not been planted properly in Thillai Nagar and other places. In some places, saplings had been just placed on the selected spots without digging pits. In some places, pits are very small in size.

“While we are grateful to Mr. Nehru for taking this initiative, we regret that the saplings have been planted in an improper way at various places . Improper planting will lead to low percentage of survival of roadside trees,” said Kannan N. Ramakrishnan, a civic activist.

When contacted D. Sujatha, District Forest Officer, told The Hindu that the issue would be looked into. If needed corrective steps would be taken. The workers, who had been engaged in the drive, would be given training on the methods to be followed while planting, watering and maintaining the tree saplings.