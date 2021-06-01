Improper distribution of agriculture input assistance alleged

01 June 2021 17:53 IST

THANJAVUR

The Thanjauvur district unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has alleged improper distribution of agriculture input assistance announced by the previous AIADMK government.

In a memorandum addressed to the Agriculture Minister, M.R.K.Panneerselvam, the CPI(M), Thanjavur District Executive Committee Member, K.Pakkirisamy, pointed out that the previous AIADMK government had announced that ₹ 20000 would be disbursed to the farmers whose crop was affected in the rain in the year 2020 as agriculture input assistance and it was reported that the amount had been credited in the bank accounts of almost all farmers.

However, some of the farmers when approached their bank branches they were informed that the amount had not been credited in their respective accounts. Further, around 10000 farmers in the district were yet to receive any information about the remittance of the input assistance amount in their respective bank accounts.

Hence, the party has urged the present government to look into the matter immediately and ensure speedy disbursement of the financial assistance since such measures would help the farmers take up the preparatory works for `kuruvai’ cultivation as they were expecting the lifting of the shutters of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur on the customary date of June 12.

Meanwhile, the Tiruvarur AIADMK district secretary and Nannilam MLA, R.Kamaraj, has demanded that water for irrigation from Mettur dam should be released on the customary date since sufficient storage was available.

Stating that there would not be any problem in water management in view of the present storage of 97 feet and the positive prediction of the onset of southwest monsoon by June first week, the former Minister urged the State government to keep watch on the monsoon and get the Tamil Nadu’s share in Cauvery water as per the Supreme Court directions during the water year which commences from June.

Above all these, he demanded that the present government should declare the possible date of opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation well in advance so that the farmers could prepare their fields and take up `kuruvai’ cultivation with confidence.