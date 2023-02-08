ADVERTISEMENT

Impounding of stray cattle revived

February 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur Corporation has resumed impounding of stray cattle and levying penalty on cattle owners for letting their animals wander in carriageways causing inconvenience to road users.

According to sources, the civic body decided to impound the bovines moving around freely on the streets during afternoon and night hours in search of food as their movement hindered traffic on major thoroughfares and inconvenienced residents in interior areas.

A specially designed vehicle had been pressed into service in the Corporation limits from February 1 and a dozen bovines had been impounded so far. The cattle heads were handed over to their owners after collecting a total of ₹21,000 as fine.

While ₹3,000 would be collected as fine the first time, it would be increased by ₹1,000 the second. For the third time, ₹5,000 would be collected. In the case of a calf, the fine structure was ₹1,500, ₹2,000 and ₹2,500. If the same cattle or calf got impounded for the fourth time, they would be auctioned, the sources added.

