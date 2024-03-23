GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Impounded cash released the same day in Thanjavur’

March 23, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A sum of ₹4.30 lakh seized by the election flying squads in the Thanjavur Assembly segment on Friday was released the same day.

According to an official release, the flying squads were checking vehicles at different places in the Thanjavur Assembly segment on Friday and seized ₹4.32 lakh, including ₹1.16 lakh from a vehicle, and the seized amount was handed over to the treasury department since the persons who carried the money with them were not able to produce the required documents justifying the reason for carrying cash.

However, those from whom the money was seized by the flying squads produced the necessary documents before the Election Expenditure Appellant Committee members later and got their money back on Friday itself, the release added.

