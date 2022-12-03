Imported urea arrives in Karaikal

December 03, 2022 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A consignment of 44,000 metric tonnes (MT) of urea imported from Malaysia has arrived at the Karaikal Port.

Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj along with officials of the Agriculture Department and the port authorities inspected the imported urea at the port on Saturday. Tamil Nadu has been allotted 27,140 MT from the consignment. The urea would be moved by rail and road to primary agricultural cooperative societies and private dealers in various districts across the state, he said in a press release issued after the inspection.

As of now, primary agricultural cooperative societies and private dealers in Nagapattinam district had 1,573 MT of urea stocks besides 110 MT of DAP, 353 MT of Potash and 876 MT of complex fertilizer, Mr. Thamburaj said

The arrival of the consignment should bring some relief to farmers who have been complaining of short supply of urea in some parts of the State.