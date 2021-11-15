Imported urea arrives at Karaikal

Tiruchi

15 November 2021 20:45 IST

Due to shortage, farmers were forced to use another fertilizer

Against the backdrop of acute shortage of urea faced by farmers at the time of samba paddy cultivation, a consignment of urea landed at the Marg Port in Karaikal on Monday.

The consignment of 30,000 tonnes of urea imported by the State Government has arrived in two ships at the private port in the initial phase. The State Government had so far distributed 1,500 metric tonnes of urea across the State through the agricultural cooperative societies.

Over the last month, the shortage of urea had forced farmers to utilise higher quantities of another fertilizer, which is a chemical blend of 40 parts of Ammonium phosphate and 60 parts of ammonium sulphate. The grain and straw yields as well as nutrient uptake by rice increases significantly with urea application, paddy cultivators say.

“Urea being a must for paddy crop for ensuring higher yield, we have been running from pillar to post for urea. Farmers who had availed agricultural loans have been left high and dry and those willing to spend more are at the mercy of private sellers who club the sale of urea with a higher proportion of micronutrients,” Parthiban, who has raised paddy crop in Pullambadi, said.

The input costs has risen drastically and the cost of labour has also gone up by twenty to thirty percent. But the procurement price has remained stagnant. It is in such a situation that the shortage of urea had caused desperation among farmers, Rajkumar, a farmer in Vengur said.

According to official sources, the shortage will be set right at the agricultural cooperative societies and private sales outlets over the next week or so.

Accompanied by Deputy Director of Agriculture (Fertilizers) S. Shoba; Assistant Director of Agriculture Quality Control N. Kumaran and other senior officials, Collector of Nagapattinam district A. Arun Thamburaj inspected the unloaded urea consignment at the Marg Port. The urea will be transported in time for use by farmers in all the districts by road and rail, the Collector said.