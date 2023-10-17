Importance of wearing helmets stressed

October 17, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The need to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers was highlighted at a public awareness programme organised by Meenakshi Hospital in Thanjavur on Tuesday on the occasion of World Trauma Day.

According to the emergency medicine experts of Meenakshi Hospital, over 80% of trauma cases in Thanjavur region involved motorised two-wheelers and those injured in the accidents were in the age group of 20 to 50 years.

Most of them did not wear helmets resulting in head injuries and long-bone injuries, while around 20% sustain injuries on neck, chest and other forms of injury, they added.

Participating in the event, Mayor S. Ramanathan distributed helmets, sponsored by the hospital, to 100 motorists.

Speaking on the occasion, Saravanavel, Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Meenakshi Hospital, pointed out that rash driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and crossings of stray animals were the primary causes for road accidents, especially those involving two-wheelers.

In Tamil Nadu, close to 20,000 people died annually due to road accidents, Dr. Saravanavel said and the need of the hour was a behavioural change among road users to bring down the number of accidents.

