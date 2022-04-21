Importance of nutritious food highlighted

The need to consume nutritious food in order to improve immunity was highlighted by S. Vedhi Prabhu, ICTC Counsellor, Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital, Thanjavur, at the Red Ribbon Club meeting held at the Shanmugha Polytechnic College, Thimmasamudram near here on April 20.

Delivering the lecture on “Celebrating Life”, Vedhi Prabhu pointed out that immunity help avoid contraction of viruses and also suggested the safety measures to be adopted to avoid contraction of viruses including that of HIV. At the meeting, a HIV positive person narrated the ill effects of HIV infection, according to a College release.