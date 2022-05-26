Implementation of Central schemes reviewed
Thanjavur MP, S. S. Palanimanickam on Thursday reviewed the Union Government welfare schemes/works being implemented in the district.
The MP urged the officials to ensure that the works/schemes were implemented in a manner aligned to fulfilment of the objective of people’s welfare.
Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other officials participated in the review meeting.
