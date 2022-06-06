‘Implement schemes with public participation’

June 06, 2022 18:45 IST

Officials involved in implementation of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan scheme in Tiruvarur district have been urged to execute the scheme with public participation.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, Director of Department of Defence T. Praveen called upon the officials to ensure public participation in the works implemented under the scheme.

He also urged them to achieve the target by executing the works within the time frame fixed by the government.

The team headed by Mr. Praveen would inspect the Jal Shakti Abhiyan works for three days starting from June 7. Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan and senior officials participated in the review meeting, according to an official release.