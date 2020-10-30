Implement pension scheme for ‘Grama Kovil Pujaris’

THANJAVUR
The Grama Kovil Pujarigal Peravai has urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the pension scheme for village temple priests as announced by the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.
Addressing a consultation meeting of the peravai members in Thanjavur district at Kumbakonam on Thursday, the peravai founder, S. Vedhantham said that after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi formed a welfare board for Grama Kovil Pujaris, his successor the late Jayalalithaa had announced that village temple priests would be provided with ₹ 3000 as pension every month.
But, the announcement remains on paper, he said and added that the government should extend ₹ 72,000 as annual salary to extricate them from penury. Mr. Krishnasami, deputy president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and others participated in the meeting.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath