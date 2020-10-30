Tiruchirapalli

Implement pension scheme for ‘Grama Kovil Pujaris’

THANJAVUR

The Grama Kovil Pujarigal Peravai has urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement the pension scheme for village temple priests as announced by the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Addressing a consultation meeting of the peravai members in Thanjavur district at Kumbakonam on Thursday, the peravai founder, S. Vedhantham said that after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi formed a welfare board for Grama Kovil Pujaris, his successor the late Jayalalithaa had announced that village temple priests would be provided with ₹ 3000 as pension every month.

But, the announcement remains on paper, he said and added that the government should extend ₹ 72,000 as annual salary to extricate them from penury. Mr. Krishnasami, deputy president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and others participated in the meeting.

