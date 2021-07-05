Impasse over transfer of road continues

TIRUCHI

05 July 2021 19:58 IST

Our proposal is under consideration of State Highways, says Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner

Stalemate over transfer of Fort Station Road, near Maris Theatre, to State Highways by Tiruchi Corporation has raised concern among road users.

A portion of the eastern arm of the road suffered extensive damage due to heavy rain in July last. Since it was found unsafe for movement of traffic, the civic body partially closed it. It has now been fully closed for the last six months to facilitate repairs.

Though the civic body initially decided to rebuild the road under the Smart City initiative, it subsequently decided to hand over the operation and maintenance of the road to the State Highways (Project).

The Corporation sent a proposal to the State government for formal handing over of ownership of the road to the State Highways. It was expected that the State government would pass a GO to that effect last year itself. But the State Highways is yet to take control of the road.

“We are waiting for the formal procedure to be completed. It is under consideration of the State Highways. We hope that it will be done soon,” said S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

However, he said, the Corporation had begun reconstruction of the retaining wall along Fort Station Road. A sum of ₹3 crore had been allotted for the project. It was aimed at strengthening the basement of the road. After completion of the work, a study would be carried out on the possibilities of resuming vehicular traffic on the road.

Road users feel that it is time to rebuild the entire stretch of the road along with road overbridge, which is more than a century old. They demand that the transfer proposal be expedited so as to rebuild the RoB and the two arms of the road.

“The volume of traffic on Karur Bypass Road has gone up manifold since closure of Fort Station Road. A year has passed since it suffered major damage and it is unfortunate that the departments concerned are yet to take a mutual decision on transfer of ownership of the road,” says N. Jamaludeen, a consumer activist.