Impart training to operate drones, farmers urge Agriculture Department

October 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A section of farmers from Nagapattinam district has urged the Agriculture Department to impart training programmes for skilled youth to operate drones to compensate manpower shortage in farming and to utilise the technology for multiple applications on farmlands.

Farmers who adopt direct sowing of paddy require a sizeable number of labourers at the same time to work on farmlands. They attribute the shortage of farm hands to the simultaneous implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme during the paddy sowing season, as many workers get their turn of guaranteed unskilled employment under the scheme.

M. Prakash, a farmer from Elankadambanur, said some farmers had used drones to sow paddy seeds by renting machinery from private agencies that cost them around ₹ 550 to ₹ 600 an hour.

The usage of drones reduced one-sixth of the volume of seed inputs during the time of sowing, said another farmer, adding that though the technology had saved a considerable amount of the input cost, the price charged per hour to deploy drones for various applications such as sowing seeds, and spraying pesticides is exorbitant.

The farmers urged the Department of Agriculture to purchase drones and provide them to farmers on a rental basis at an affordable cost. Further, they sought to impart training programmes for skilled youth to operate drones through Krishi Vigyan Kendras. Farmers also urged the State government to consider diverting a sizeable number of labourers to work in farmlands.