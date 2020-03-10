Impart self-defence skills to girls: Tamilisai

10 March 2020 20:09 IST

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday urged the State government to impart self-defence skills to girls in schools and colleges.

Speaking at International Women’s Day celebration organised by All Women’s Associations of Tiruchi and Shrimati Indira Gandhi College here, she said it was painful to read about incidences of crime against women such as sexual harassment, abduction and gang rape. No woman should undergo the predicament of sexual harassment.

Terming those who indulged in such heinous crimes as “inhuman”, Ms. Soundararajan said there was no need to show any mercy to them. Capital punishment was the best way to deal with them. It was important for girls to learn self-defence to protect themselves from sexual advances.

She said she had appealed to the Telangana government to introduce courses on self-defence to girls in schools and colleges. The Tamil Nadu government too should introduce such courses. It would not only build confidence among girls but also develop their physical and mental strength. It would also enable them to face unexpected circumstances and protect themselves.

Stressing the importance of empowerment, the Governor said there were many avenues for women to take up new challenges. They should not confine themselves to domestic chores. They could consider entering politics or make use of opportunities to take up jobs or turn entrepreneurs. Although women faced many challenges, they had inbuilt ability to face them successfully. They should never give up confidence under any circumstance.

K. Meena, former Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, said the country had produced a number of women stalwarts in various fields right from freedom struggle and politics to public administration, research, astronomy, education to sports. Many of them made their mark in their respective fields. Women power should be utilised well for the growth of the country.

Jambaga Ramakrishnan, co-ordinator, All Women’s Associations, and others spoke.

Ms. Soundarararjan gave away excellence awards to Saraswathi Ramanathan, Tamil scholar, Akila Narayanswami, spiritualist, A. Sarmila, gynaecologist, and Vijaya Vadivel, social worker.

Opens new building

Earlier, she inaugurated a new building named after Sri Vedantadesika Yateendra Maha Desikan Swamigal, 44th Jeer of Sri Ahobila Mutt, at Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School.

Speaking at the function, she said teachers and parents had a great role to play in building self-confidence among students. Students could conquer any challenge if they worked hard with commitment and perseverance.

K. Meena, former Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, and S. Kunjithapatham, secretary of the school, spoke.

Ms. Soundararjan also offered prayer at Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam.