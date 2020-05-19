Pandemic makes positive impact on street dwellers

Photo available

THANJAVUR: The COVID-19 pandemic which has had a negative impact on the economy of the world, seems to have had a positive impact on a group of people hitherto remained uncared by the government and as well as the society - street dwellers - in Thanjavur.

Little over 100 people who used to spend their life at public places in the Thanjavur town were picked up and lodged at a special camp set up at a government college near the New Bus Stand during the last week of March when the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel corona virus was enforced.

Right on their entry into the camp their personal appearance changed for the better with hairdressing and supply of new clothes. As the lockdown days rolled on, their day-to-day activities have also undergone a dramatic change thanks to the efforts of the non-governmental organisation, the Renewal Foundation, Thanjavur.

The street dwellers realised the importance of personal hygiene and learned to lead a happy life by remaining united with others. Slowly they learned to keep the environment neat and tidy and came forward enthusiastically to plant and rear saplings in the college premises in order to make their stay at the special camp fruitful.

“The change in their lifestyle had indeed made some of them realise their mistake of detaching themselves from their near and dear ones,” said Veeramani of Renewal Foundation. Last week a woman who had left her house at Needamangalam in a fit of rage over a domestic issue a few months ago and brought to the camp along with others preferred to get back to her home. Subsequently, she got reunited with her family.

Stating that efforts were being initiated to fulfill the aspirations of some other destitute persons to get reunited with their near and dear, Mr.Veeramani said the organisation was also planning to identify safe and secure places of stay for these persons post lockdown as it did not want them to be left-back on the roads again.

