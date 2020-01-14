Impact of financial literacy on economic growth deciphered

TIRUCHI

Debt, equity and derivatives market, mutual funds, capital market regulations, corporate governance, investors education and grievances and financial innovations were among the topics that were discussed elaborately during the two-day international seminar on 'Financial Markets: Issues and Challenges' organised by the Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, Bharathidasan University (BDU), last week.

The seminar that coincided with presentation of SMART Journal Awards witnessed talks by eminent personalities and presentation of 200 research papers by Indian and foreign delegates. Gopinath Ganapathy, Registrar, Bharathidasan University inaugurated the seminar and explained the need to derive the utility of demographic dividend. He released the 16th year issue of the SMART Journal of Business Management Studies. M. Selvam, Seminar Director and Founder-Publisher cum Chief-Editor of the journal, elaborated on the link between stock market and development of the economy.

In his keynote address on 'Impact of Social Media on Financial Markets: A Case Study' by Satya P. Chattopadhyay, Kania School of Management, USA, explained how US President Donald Trump's tweets on trade talks and tax policies have contributed to volatility in financial markets around the world. S. Iyyampillai, former Senior Professor of Economics, Bharathidasan University, addressed the valedictory session.

The SMART Journal awards were presented, during the event, to six persons: A. Elangovan, Professor and Head, Department of Commerce, Periyar University, Salem; S. Gurusamy, Professor and Head, Department of Commerce, University of Madras, Chennai; and K. Uthayasuriyan, Professor and Head, Department of International Business, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, were presented with lifetime achievement awards.

Viswanatha Reddy, Professor and Head, Department of Business Management, Rayalaseema University, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, received the SMART Journal Young Management Scientist Award, and V. Ramasamy, Business Associate – Trustline Securities Ltd, Coimbatore, was conferred with SMART Journal BDU COM Distinguished Alumni Award. The research paper of Jebamalai Vinanchiarachi published in the SMART Journal in the year 2019, was chosen for the SMART Journal Best Paper Award.