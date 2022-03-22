Impact assessment of traditional games on children with cerebral palsy

Nahla Nainar March 22, 2022 19:06 IST

Study will try to establish benefits of playing on academic performance

The mental and physical benefits of playing traditional Indian games such as ezhu kallu (seven stones), goli (marbles), and kalla-manna (stone or mud, a team game) by children with cerebral palsy is being assessed under a research project that began in special schools run by The Spastics Society of Tiruchi on Tuesday.

“Usually in Western countries, games like basketball, cricket and volleyball are part of the curriculum for children with special needs. But in India, especially in rural areas, this is missing, and it may not be possible to install dedicated facilities in every institution.. So I am exploring the health benefits of traditional games for children with cerebral palsy, to see if playing them has a positive impact on their academic performance,” A. Mansoor Rahman, assistant professor, J.S.S College of Physiotherapy, Mysore, told The Hindu.

With previous experience in paediatric and clinical physiotherapy, Mr. Rahman has been working with three more team members to study 104 children with cerebral palsy for the project in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“After shortlisting 31 traditional games, we have picked out the ones that can be adapted to the needs and goals of children with special needs. As per World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, we will make the children play at least 10 games thrice a week in sessions of 45 minutes to an hour, depending on their ability. This will be done for six weeks,” said Mr. Rahman. As children demonstrate their skills in playing kalla-manna’and goli on the Spastics Society’s Ramalinga Nagar campus, Mr. Rahman says the games have been adapted and simplified to encourage team participation. “Wheelchair-bound children can also play these games because they will be inspired by their peers. Sometimes, the achievements are significant — children who would have been forced to do exercise earlier may now voluntarily play with their friends.” For the study, the team will evaluate 54 children undergoing regular physiotherapy and compare the results with that of the 54 who are part of the ‘experimental’ or games group. Mr. Rahman has selected 14 special children each from The Spastic Society’s Tiruchi and Thuraiyur sections, and five from the Musiri branch campus. Twenty-five children drawn from special schools in Mysore are already being assessed. “We have split the children into three groups according to their physical abilities. All the games and equipment will be used with a physiotherapist in attendance, as we want it to be safe for the participants,” he says. He hopes the study would ultimately inspire more differently abled people to represent India on a global sporting stage. “We can work harder to have a strong presence in the Paralympics, and also revive interest in these games that engage both mind and body of the players.”



