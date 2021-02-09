Tiruchirapalli

Immunoassay facility in Kumbakonam

Special Correspondent 09 February 2021 19:34 IST
Updated: 09 February 2021 19:34 IST

THANJAVUR

Immunoassay testing facility has been made available in Kumbakonam to ensure effective monitoring and management of patients’ health.

The bio-analytical method that measures the presence or concentration of analytes in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen as a bio-recognition agent ensures early-stage detection of analytes which is an essential requirement for all bio-analytical settings to effectively diagnose, monitor and manage the patients’ health, according to a release from Meenakshi Labs, Kumbakonam, which has commissioned a latest Access 2 Immunoassay Analyser at its premises.

The machine was commissioned by the Indian Medical Association president, Kumbakonam chapter, S. Paramasivam on Monday, the release added.

