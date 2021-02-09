Tiruchirapalli

Immunoassay facility in Kumbakonam

THANJAVUR

Immunoassay testing facility has been made available in Kumbakonam to ensure effective monitoring and management of patients’ health.

The bio-analytical method that measures the presence or concentration of analytes in a solution through the use of an antibody or an antigen as a bio-recognition agent ensures early-stage detection of analytes which is an essential requirement for all bio-analytical settings to effectively diagnose, monitor and manage the patients’ health, according to a release from Meenakshi Labs, Kumbakonam, which has commissioned a latest Access 2 Immunoassay Analyser at its premises.

The machine was commissioned by the Indian Medical Association president, Kumbakonam chapter, S. Paramasivam on Monday, the release added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 7:35:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/immunoassay-facility-in-kumbakonam/article33793819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY