Immersion of Vinayaka idols in rural areas of Tiruchi district passes off peacefully

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI:
September 03, 2022 19:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Immersion of Vinayaka idols in some of the rural parts of Tiruchi district, including Pettavaithalai, passed off peacefully on Saturday.

According to sources, permission was granted to various forums and organisations for installing 909 idols in various places including Manapparai, Puthanatham, Thuvarankurichi, Musiri, Thottiam, Lalgudi, Samayapuram, Thuvakudi and Thuraiyur.

As per the instructions of the police, the organisers, after performing puja and keeping the idols for three days in public places on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, began the process of immersing them in the neighbouring rivers and water bodies on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 909 idols, it was said that, 600 were immersed on Friday. The decorated idols, which were taken in processions in Manapparai, Thuvarankurichi, Thottiam and Musiri amid tight security, were immersed in rivers, lakes and ponds in the respective areas.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tension prevailed at Kumulur for some time following a clash among two groups of organisers on Friday. However, police intervened and brought the situation under control. A case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app