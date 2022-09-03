Immersion of Vinayaka idols in rural areas of Tiruchi district passes off peacefully

ADVERTISEMENT

Immersion of Vinayaka idols in some of the rural parts of Tiruchi district, including Pettavaithalai, passed off peacefully on Saturday.

According to sources, permission was granted to various forums and organisations for installing 909 idols in various places including Manapparai, Puthanatham, Thuvarankurichi, Musiri, Thottiam, Lalgudi, Samayapuram, Thuvakudi and Thuraiyur.

As per the instructions of the police, the organisers, after performing puja and keeping the idols for three days in public places on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, began the process of immersing them in the neighbouring rivers and water bodies on Friday.

Of the 909 idols, it was said that, 600 were immersed on Friday. The decorated idols, which were taken in processions in Manapparai, Thuvarankurichi, Thottiam and Musiri amid tight security, were immersed in rivers, lakes and ponds in the respective areas.

Tension prevailed at Kumulur for some time following a clash among two groups of organisers on Friday. However, police intervened and brought the situation under control. A case was registered.